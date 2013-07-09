PARIS, July 9 France's competition authority has approved retailer Casino's planned acquisition of the 50 percent of store chain Monoprix that it does not already own, French daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.

In return, Casino must sell some 55 stores, mostly in Paris, representing about 10 percent of its presence in the French capital but a much smaller portion of its 9,389 stores in the country as a whole, the paper reported.

A Casino spokeswoman confirmed the retailer would issue a news release early on Wednesday and that the competition authority would too but declined to reveal their content. Officials at the competition authority could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last year Casino agreed to pay 1.18 billion euros ($1.51 billion) for 50 percent of Monoprix, one of France's best-known store chains, ending a long-running dispute with department store company Galeries Lafayette, its partner in the joint venture.

The authority said this year the deal raised "serious concerns" that competition would be reduced as a result. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Dalgleish)