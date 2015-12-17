(Adds Casino response, analyst, background, updates prices)
PARIS Dec 17 Shares in French retailer Casino
fell more than 10 percent on Thursday after research
firm Muddy Waters, founded by short-seller Carson Block, said it
was one of the "most overvalued and misunderstood" companies it
had ever come across.
Casino said the report contained "grossly erroneous
allegations" that the group would answer in detail.
It added it had filed a claim with French market regulator
AMF and reserved the right to take the matter to court. It did
not give the details of its claim.
Casino shares closed down 11.5 percent at 43.335 euros, with
dealers blaming the Muddy Waters report for the losses.
Shares in Casino's parent company Rallye fell
almost 20 percent, while the yield on Casino's five-year bond
rose to 1.62 percent from 1.4 percent at Wednesday's close
.
Muddy Waters says its mission is to foster financial
transparency. It has issued a series of reports critical of
companies, often leading their share prices to fall.
Its targets have included a number of Chinese companies
listed overseas, as well as Swedish telecoms firm TeliaSonera
and commodity trader Noble Group.
Muddy Waters said in a 22-page report, published on its
website, that it had shorted shares and credit in Casino and
Rallye, without giving details.
Shorting involves borrowing a financial instrument and
selling it on the expectation of buying it back at a cheaper
price, thereby making a profit.
JP Morgan Cazenove analysts said in note that the numbers
used by Muddy Waters "painted the worst possible picture" for
Casino, and that lower earnings estimates and higher debt
"results in materially higher leverage ratios than the reality."
"We strongly disagree with comments implying that Casino's
equity could be worth as little as 7 euros per share," they
added, reiterating an "overweight" rating that it gave the stock
on Wednesday.
Casino announced on Tuesday a 2 billion euro ($2.2 billion)
plan to sell part of its real estate portfolio in Thailand and
Colombia as well as its Vietnam operations as part of a
programme to halve the group's debt.
Credit rating agencies Standard and Poors and Fitch
confirmed their investment-grade ratings on Casino at "BBB-"
with stable outlooks on Wednesday.
"We view these (sale) plans as a positive demonstration of
management's financial policy commitment to reduce the group's
debt and strengthen its balance sheet," analysts at Standard and
Poor's wrote in their bulletin on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9250 euros)
