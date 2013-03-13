* Says deal raises serious competition concerns

* Says deal to bolster Casino position in Paris area

* In-depth probe not an indication of outcome of deal-Casino (Adds Casino reaction, updates shares)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, March 13 The French Competition Authority said on Wednesday it would start an in-depth review of retailer Casino's planned acquisition of the 50 percent of Monoprix it does not already own, as the deal could reduce competition in the sector.

Last year Casino agreed to pay 1.18 billion euros ($1.5 billion) for 50 percent of Monoprix, one of France's best-known store chains, ending a long-running dispute with department store company Galeries Lafayette, its partner in the joint venture.

The acquisition, which was slated to be finalised by October 30, 2013, must be cleared by the French Competition Authority.

The deal, which gives Casino control over the high-margin Monoprix and its network of 400 stores in French city centres, raised "serious concerns" that competition could be reduced, the competition authority said.

"The transaction threatens to strengthen the position of Casino in some Paris shopping areas where stores under the Monoprix or Monop banners are located near stores under the Casino group banners (Casino, Franprix, Leaderprice)," it said.

An in-depth probe - or "phase two" - should take 65 working days and could be extended if necessary.

A Casino spokeswoman, responding to the watchdog's announcement of an in-depth review, told Reuters the French retailer expected a decision on the review during the summer.

She said the move to phase two did not give any indication of the outcome of the acquisition of the 50 percent of Monoprix.

Casino shares were down 1.46 percent at 78.85 euros, underperforming a 0.95 percent decline in the European retail sector

($1 = 0.7680 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)