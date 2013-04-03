April 3 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday revised New Jersey's Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's A-minus rating outlook for parking fee revenue bonds to negative from stable.

"The outlook revision is based on concerns about falling contractual revenues, weakened casino visitor traffic and lower-than-projected coverage," John Sugden, an S&P credit analyst, said in a statement.

The outlook could be revised back to stable if "new developments in Atlantic City contribute to increased parking revenues and, therefore, improved debt-service coverage," the ratings agency said in a statement.