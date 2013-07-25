* Q2 sales rise 40 pct, up 3 pct like-for-like

* H1 trading profit rises 52 pct, organic growth 0.9 pct

* Keeps full-year targets

* Shares rise 2.2 pct (Adds analyst, CFO comments, share price)

PARIS, July 25 Casino posted higher first-half profit thanks to growth in Brazil and the full takeover of the French Monoprix supermarket chain, while its domestic hypermarkets suffered from sluggish demand.

Trading profit rose 52 percent to 969 million euros ($1.28 billion) in the period, after Casino took full control of Monoprix and fully consolidated Brazil's largest retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar.

This beat the average forecast of 923 million euros in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll, but the French retailer said like-for-like growth was just 0.9 percent.

"The earnings beat is likely to provide positive support for the shares," Citi analysts wrote. "The generally weak sales of the group does not help reassure on the long-term earnings outlook of the group, however."

Shares in the retailer were 2.2 percent higher at 78.54 euros by 0920 GMT, contributing to a 15 percent rally in the last three weeks. The European retail index was down 0.9 percent, led by a 2.8 percent fall at Carrefour, Casino's larger domestic rival.

Casino posted a 40 percent rise in second-quarter sales to 12.09 billion euros, but like-for-like growth was 3 percent, with 10 percent international growth offsetting a 3.3 percent decline in France, where organic hypermarket sales dropped 7.9 percent.

Still, the performance at the Geant Casino hypermarkets marked an improvement on the 11.5 percent like-for-like decline in the first three months of the year.

Consumers across Europe are struggling as their disposable income is squeezed by rising prices, subdued wage growth and austerity measures.

Casino has meanwhile been expanding in fast-growing emerging markets Thailand, Brazil, Vietnam and Colombia, which now make up 63 percent of sales.

Carrefour said last week that business was improving at its core French hypermarkets and that sales turned positive in China for the first time since 2011. The situation remained challenging in Southern Europe, however.

Casino said on Thursday that it was sticking to its full-year targets for strong growth in reported sales, and growth in organic sales and trading profit.

Finance director Antoine Giscard d'Estaing told analysts, meanwhile, that he was comfortable with the market consensus that Casino would achieve full-year trading profit of 2.35 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by James Regan and Pascale Denis; Editing by Christian Plumb)