PARIS, July 25 French retailer Casino posted a 52 percent rise in first-half trading profit on Thursday as robust emerging markets such as Brazil and in Asia made up for tough trading conditions at home.

Income was 969 million euros ($1.28 billion), up from 638 million a year earlier, on a 37 percent rise in sales to 23.77 billion.

The company maintained its full-year targets for strong growth in reported sales, and growth in organic sales and trading profit. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)