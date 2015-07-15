UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, July 15 Retailer Casino said sales growth slowed in the second quarter, reflecting weak consumer electronics demand in its top market of Brazil, while France saw a marked improvement at its hypermarkets because of earlier price cuts.
Casino - which makes 60 percent of its sales in emerging markets and controls Brazil's top retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar - said second-quarter group sales reached 11.757 billion euros.
Analysts had expected 11.65 billion euros in sales on average.
Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and excluding petrol, sales eased by 0.4 percent, a marked slowdown from the 2.7 percent growth seen in the first quarter.
Same-store sales at the group's French Geant Casino hypermarkets rose 2 percent, excluding fuel and calendar effects, from a 1.5 percent fall in the first quarter. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.