* Q4 sales 12.856 bln euros vs I/B/E/S poll 12.8 bln
* Q4 French like-for-like sales down 2.2 pct
* French hypermarkets sales down 9.9 pct
* CFO confident 2012 oper. income to top 1.940 bln
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Jan 15 Retailer Casino said
sales fell in the fourth quarter in its core French market -
including a near 10 percent drop at its hypermarkets - after it
funded permanent price cuts on basic products by reducing
promotions, attracting fewer shoppers.
Casino, which controls Brazil's top retailer Grupo Pao de
Acucar, said it offset the French weakness thanks to
robust growth in emerging markets in Latin America and Asia,
which now make up 63 percent of group sales.
Finance chief Antoine Giscard d'Estaing said the operating
margin of the French business should decline "moderately" but he
was "confident" that 2012 operating income would be above 1.94
bln euros, a year-on-year rise of some 25 percent.
Signs of worsening business in France could raise concerns
about quarterly sales at larger domestic rival Carrefour
, due to be unveiled on Thursday.
Casino, which competes with Carrefour and
unlisted Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan, said group
fourth-quarter sales reached 12.856 billion euros ($17.16
billion), in line with the 12.8 billion-euro forecast in a
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts.
Like-for-like sales rose 3.2 percent, which was a slowdown
from 4.2 percent growth in the third quarter.
MORE PRICE CUTS IN 2013
In France alone, sales excluding acquisitions and petrol
fell 2.2 percent after a 0.2 percent rise in the third quarter.
"The economic environment was again quite soft with no real
pickup in holiday sales except for online sales," Giscard
d'Estaing said.
Same-store sales excluding petrol at Casino's Geant
hypermarkets plunged 9.9 percent in the quarter, accelerating a
5.4 percent fall in the third quarter.
Analysts had expected a 7 percent to 10 percent fall in
French hypermarket sales after Casino cemented lasting price
cuts on its private labels and basic products in a bid to stem
market share loss.
To fund that decision Casino chose to cut down on
promotions, which meant fewer shoppers were lured into its
stores.
Analysts say that it usually takes several months before
price cuts lead to stronger sales volumes and Giscard d'Estaing
said this should happen this year.
"When people get a better vision of your price positioning,
you get traffic and volume uplift," he said.
In the meantime, Casino is extending price cuts to national
brands at its Geant hypermarkets.
"We are taking steps in 2013 to be more price
competitive...We are more expensive than the market on national
brands and the strategy is to reduce that price gap," he said.
Casino's dismal performance in France mirrors a fiercely
competitive Christmas season in Britain, which was marked by
heavy discounts as shoppers fret over job security and a squeeze
in income. .
Elsewhere in France, the online nonfood business CDiscount
posted 16.1 percent growth, underscoring a shift among shoppers
toward the Internet.
International sales remained robust though growth slowed
slightly at Exito in Colombia and also in Brazil, where
same-store sales excluding petrol grew 6.6 percent after rising
8.1 percent in the third quarter.