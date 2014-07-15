* Q2 sales 11.93 bln eur vs consensus 11.8 bln eur
* Q2 French hypermarket sales improve from Q1
* Casino "comfortable" with consensus for 2014 EBIT - CFO
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, July 15 Casino predicted its
operating profit would rise this year after posting
forecast-beating sales in the second quarter led by its top
market of Brazil.
France, where Casino earns about 40 percent of revenue, also
saw a marked improvement in hypermarkets sales compared with
last quarter because of price cuts at such Geant Casino stores.
Nevertheless Finance Director Antoine Giscard d'Estaing said
he did not expect a much improvement in France's economy and
that cash-strapped shoppers would continue to watch prices.
Sales at LeaderPrice discount stores however fell 8.6
percent in the quarter because they were still in early in the
process of lowering prices. The sales are expected to begin
growing again in early 2015.
"At this stage for 2014 EBIT we are comfortable with market
consensus of around 2.4 billion euros," said Giscard d'Estaing
on a conference call, referring to core operating profit.
Such a target would imply a 1.7 percent rise from last
year's operating profit of 2.36 billion euros.
Casino - which makes 60 percent of its sales in emerging
markets and controls Brazil's top retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar
- said second-quarter group sales reached 11.93
billion euros ($16.19 billion).
Analysts expected 11.8 billion euros in sales, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and excluding
petrol, sales rose 6.5 percent on a comparable basis, roughly
similar to the 6.6 percent growth seen in the first quarter.
Casino has been expanding for some years in the fast-growing
emerging markets of Thailand, Brazil, Vietnam and Colombia, away
from weaker growth in Europe, although Asia has slowed recently.
In Brazil, like-for-like sales growth excluding petrol and
calendar effects, was 9.8 percent, an acceleration from 8.7
percent growth in the first quarter.
Asked about the outlook for Brazil's economy,
Giscard'Estaing said: "One cannot say there is no risk" of a
slowdown.
"We have to prepare the business units to face a tougher
environment," he added, referring to the Brazilian operation and
other emerging markets.
Retailers across Europe such as Carrefour and
Tesco have struggled as shoppers' disposable income is
squeezed by subdued wage growth and austerity measures. Most
have responded with price cuts.
In the last quarter of 2012, Casino ditched confusing
promotions in favour of permanent price cuts, a move that
initially cost it some customers at its Geant hypermarkets.
These price cuts have only started to help attract customers
in recent months, helping Casino's French hypermarket sales.
Same-store sales at the group's French hypermarkets rose 1.1
percent in the quarter, excluding fuel and calendar effects,
accelerating from 0.1 percent growth in the first quarter.
Food sales at Geant Casino grew by 3 percent boosted by a
6.3 percent rise in volume and a 2.1 percent rise in customer
traffic.
Casino shares closed 0.45 percent lower on Monday at 94.32
euros. The stock has gained 13.1 percent so far this year,
outperforming Carrefour's 4.9 percent loss.
($1 = 0.7369 Euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leila Abboud)