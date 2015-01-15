UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Jan 15 French retailer Casino said sales growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, reflecting a robust performance in Brazil, its biggest market, and improving sales at its French hypermarkets, which continued to reap the benefits of previous price cuts.
Casino, which controls Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar , posted fourth-quarter sales of 13.278 billion euros, in line with average analysts expectations of 13.2 billion.
Stripping out acquisitions, disposals, currency effects and fuel, sales rose 3.1 percent year-on-year, more than the 2.8 percent growth recorded in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources