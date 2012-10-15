UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Oct 15 French retailer Casino said on Monday that robust emerging markets outpaced weak conditions at home, lifting third-quarter like-for-like sales by 4.2 percent.
Casino, which competes with Carrefour and unlisted Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan, said sales in its domestic market remained weak as cash-strapped shoppers slashed spending at its Geant Casino hypermarkets but added that e-commerce with C-Discount put in a strong performance.
Casino, which in June took control of Brazil's largest retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar, now makes 60.4 percent of sales in international markets.
Third-quarter sales reached 11.767 billion euros ($15.22 billion), a reported rise of 35.2 percent as Casino now consolidates 100 percent of Grupo Pao de Acucar against 40 percent previously.
Nine analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected third-quarter sales of 11.643 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources