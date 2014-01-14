PARIS Jan 14 Retailer Casino said sales growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, driven by robust growth in Brazil and a further improvement at its hypermarkets in France, where the retailer continued to reap the benefits of previous price cuts.

Casino, which controls Brazil's top retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar, said fourth-quarter group sales reached 13.1 billion euros ($17.93 billion), in line with the 13 billion-euro forecast in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts.

Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and excluding petrol, this was a like-for-like rise of 8.5 percent and an acceleration from 6.5 percent growth in the third quarter, Casino said on Tuesday.

Same-store sales excluding petrol and calendar effects at Casino's Geant hypermarkets fell 2 percent in the quarter following a 4.7 percent decline in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.7306 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)