UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, July 15 Retailer Casino posted forecast beating sales in the second quarter driven by its top market of Brazil, while France saw a marked improvement at its hypermarkets because of earlier price cuts.
Casino - which makes 60 percent of its sales in emerging markets and controls Brazil's top retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar - said second-quarter group sales reached 11.93 billion euros ($16.19 billion). Analysts expected 11.8 billion euros is sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and excluding petrol, sales rose 6.5 percent on a comparable basis, roughly similar to the 6.6 percent growth seen in the first quarter.
Same-store sales at the group's French hypermarkets rose 1.1 percent, excluding fuel and calendar effects, accelerating from 0.1 percent growth in the first quarter.
($1 = 0.7369 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leila Abboud)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources