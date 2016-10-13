UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Oct 13 French retailer Casino said on Thursday group sales growth slowed in the third quarter, held back by a weaker performance in its core French market.
Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and revenue on fuel, sales rose by 2.9 percent over the period to 10.425 billion euros ($11.68 billion), a deceleration from the 3.8 percent growth seen in the second quarter.
The group, which saw its credit rating cut to junk status by Standard & Poor's in March, however kept its goal for a rise in in full-year profit in France to over 500 million euros.
In France, the Monoprix chain suffered from unfavourable weather conditions and a decline in tourist activity in Paris, on top of store closures, which had also a negative impact. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources