PARIS Nov 17 French retailer Casino said it would delay a capital increase at its Thai unit, Big C Thailand, as the country suffers the worst flooding in at least five decades.

Big C Thailand's board of directors decided to postpone an extraordinary shareholders meeting to approve the 595 million euro ($805 million) capital hike, announced on Oct. 20, Casino said in a statement on Thursday.

"The capital increase plan will be subject to the shareholders vote at the earliest practicable date before the end of the year, when the flooding situation will allow it," Casino said.

The floods have claimed 564 lives since July, with water inundating agricultural and industrial areas in the centre before swamping parts of Bangkok from late October.

Casino has said it would subscribe to the capital hike in proportion to its current ownership of 63 percent. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)