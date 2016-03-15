PARIS, March 15 French retailer Casino has received more than 10 offers for the sale of its interests in Vietnam, some of them topping 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion), a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Japan's Aeon and Vietnam's Masan are among the bidders and definitive offers are expected by mid-April, the source added.

Casino said in January it wanted to raise around 4 billion euros this year through divestments in Colombia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Casino's Vietnamese assets are worth at least $750 million according to people familiar with the matter. ($1 = 0.9000 euros) (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by John Irish, Greg Mahlich)