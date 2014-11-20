BRIEF-Capitol Acquisition to combine with Cision
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
Nov 20 CASINO : * Shares open down 3.51 percent after cnova unit IPO priced below target. * The e-commerce business Cnova would be sold on the stock market at $7 a share, well below a $12.50-$14.0 target range, Casino has announced.
* Lilly announces phase 3 monarch 2 breast cancer study of abemaciclib met primary endpoint of progression-free survival
* Movado group, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results