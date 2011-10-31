* MGM would hold 25 pct of new company, Boyd 10 pct
* Deals contingent on legalization of online poker
By Deena Beasley
Oct 31 Casino operators MGM Resorts
International (MGM.N) and Boyd Gaming (BYD.N) on Monday
unveiled a plan to partner with online poker company Bwin.party
Digital Entertainment BPTY.L, subject to the legalization of
Internet gambling in the United States.
Gibraltar-based Bwin.party, the world's largest publicly
traded online gaming company, was formed earlier this year
through the merger of Austria's Bwin and PartyGaming.
Bwin.party would own 65 percent of a start-up company that
would offer online poker to U.S.-based players, while MGM would
own 25 percent and Boyd would have a 10 percent stake.
U.S. prosecutors earlier this year accused the owners of
three of the largest Internet poker companies of tricking
regulators and banks into processing billions of dollars in
illegal gambling proceeds.
That crackdown scuttled a similar deal between online
gambling operator PokerStars and Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts
Ltd (WYNN.O).
MGM closed its original Internet gambling operations in
mid-2003, citing regulatory uncertainties.
"There is now an overarching opinion in Washington that
this needs to be addressed," MGM Chief Executive Officer Jim
Murren told Reuters in a telephone interview. "U.S. citizens
are putting their financial assets at risk on sites that the
U.S. government has no comfort over how they are being
operated."
Wynn, MGM and other brick-and-mortar casino operators have
been lobbying hard in recent years for U.S. legalization of
online poker -- which they say is primarily a game of skill,
rather than other forms of gambling where the customer is
playing against the "house."
Their goal is legislation at the federal level, but
legalization efforts are also underway in several
states.
"Federal legislation is a vastly better solution ... to
avoid any ambiguities in laws," Murren said.
Casino companies argue that millions of Americans are
already playing online poker on web sites operated from
overseas and legalization would bring that revenue to the
United States, where it could be taxed, jobs would be created
and integrity could be assured.
Opponents, including groups like the Southern Baptist
Convention, say online gambling is an irresponsible way to
raise revenue.
Boyd and MGM also said each has agreements to use
Bwin.party's technology under its own brands.
MGM owns 10 casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, ranging from
Circus Circus to the Bellagio, as well as casino-resorts in
Mississippi and Michigan and joint ventures in New Jersey and
Macau, the only place in China where gambling is legal.
Boyd, which runs Las Vegas properties that cater mainly to
local residents rather than tourists, owns and operates 16
casino properties in six states.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; editing by Richard Chang)