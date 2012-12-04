TOKYO Dec 4 Japan's Universal Entertainment
Corp accused Reuters on Tuesday of "misrecognition of
the facts" in publishing stories about millions of dollars in
payments from Universal to an ex-consultant to the Philippine
gaming authority.
The Reuters stories, published on Nov. 16 and Nov. 30,
detailed a series of payments made to Rodolfo Soriano, a close
associate of the former head of the gaming authority, between
January and May of 2010 when Universal was lobbying for
concessions for a casino resort on Manila Bay.
Soriano is now at the centre of a Philippine bribery
investigation. The Nov. 30 story said Universal channelled at
least $30 million to companies controlled by Soriano, citing
company records and people with knowledge of the transactions
and related investigations.
"Our stories are accurate and fair and we stand by them and
our reporting," said a Reuters spokesperson.
The Philippine Department of Justice has launched an
investigation into the payments. The payments are also being
probed separately by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the
regulator for Universal's businesses in the United States.
Universal said its compliance committee had already reported
about its business in the Philippines to Nevada gaming
authorities and that it was "certain that the facts of this case
will be brought to light in the near future".
Universal, majority owned by Japanese billionaire Kazuo
Okada and his son through a family trust, has filed lawsuits
against three former employees of the Universal group for $15
million of the payments, claiming they made the money transfers
without proper authorisation.