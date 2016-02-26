PRAGUE Feb 26 Austrian gaming technology firm Novomatic and a group of Czech investors have agreed to set up a joint venture to combine their shareholdings in Casinos Austria and Austrian Lotteries, the companies said on Friday.

Novomatic and Sazka Group, comprising investment firms KKCG and Emma Capital and which is the biggest shareholder of Greek lottery group OPAP, said they would work together to expand the business of the two Austrian companies.

They said the joint venture, which will hold more than 51 percent in Casinos Austria, settles disputes among shareholders. Austrian Lotteries is a part of the Casinos Austria group.

Unlisted Casinos Austria, one third owned by the Austrian state, earned a net profit of 41.7 million euros ($46 million)in 2014 on revenue of 3.6 billion euros. Beyond its domestic markets, it runs gaming and sports betting operations in a number of east European countries.

Novomatic Chief Executive Harald Neumann said the joint venture was a "first essential step towards providing a clear shareholding structure."

"It is important for us, to reach a common understanding with all shareholders on the way forward," he added in a statement.

The Czech investors had wanted to raise their stake in Casinos Austria last year and said their 11.3 percent stake gave them right of first refusal if other shares were being sold.

But a Casinos Austria shareholders' meeting in October voted to block that right, allowing Novomatic to proceed with raising its own stake through the acquisition of a 16.8 percent stake from MTB. The Czech investors had threatened legal action over the moves. ($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Keith Weir)