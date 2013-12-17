UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 17 C A Sperati Special Agency P L C : * Appoints Nilesh Jagatia to the of the company board, as Finance director, with immediate effect * Jason Drummond, currently the non-executive chairman, will become the executive chairman of the company * Says Richard Woodbridge stepped down as Finance director on 12 December 2013 to pursue other interests * Oliver Fattal, currently the chief executive officer, will become a non-executive director of the company * Drummond and Fattal's position changes are effective as of 17 December 2013 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources