BRIEF-LSC Lithium exercises option to buy Lithea Inc
LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina
Oct 28 Cassona SE :
Says received all necessary permits, approvals and licenses to start drilling on its oil property in Alberta in Canada horizontal well on Dec. 1
Says oil production on horizontal well will start immediately after completion in Jan. 2015
Says bank has raised INR 10 billion by issue of basel-III compliant additional tier 1 bonds
March 15 Recruiter Robert Walters sees a more challenging jobs market in Britain after Brexit and expects its U.K. operations to become a smaller part of its business over the next few years as it seeks international expansion.