UPDATE 1-Interserve shares slump on higher energy-from-waste exit cost
* Shares fall by more than 25 pct (Adds analyst comments, details, share move)
LONDON Nov 16 Castings PLC : * Sales for the six months ended 30 September 2012 were £ 60.4 m (2011 -
£64.0M) * Profit before tax after exceptional items of £ 9.11 m (2011 - £10.13M). * Interim dividend of 2.98 pence per share has been declared
* Shares fall by more than 25 pct (Adds analyst comments, details, share move)
LONDON, Feb 20 British builder Bovis, whose boss left in January after warning on earnings, said profit would drop again this year as it builds fewer homes and focuses on improving quality.
LONDON, Feb 20 Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares rose 5 percent on Monday, after the lender said on Friday evening it had proposed abandoning the disposal of its Williams & Glyn business after a seven-year struggle to sell the unit to meet European Union state aid demands.