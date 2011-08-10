LONDON Aug 10 London-based fund firm Castlestone Management, which was raided by Britain's Financial Services Authority last month as part of an investigation, is to shut its Dublin-based funds range.

Castlestone said in a statement on Wednesday that it would shut its Aliquot Precious Metals, Aliquot Commodity, Aliquot Agriculture and Intelligent Portfolio Asset Allocation Ucits funds.

The firm blamed "nervousness shown by investors in the current economic environment", the costs of running these small funds, and "recent incorrect and misleading statements made by certain media".

Last month's FSA raid, which followed a complaint about the firm, and its investigation, were unrelated to the move, Castlestone said, as was the temporary suspension of three of the funds by the Central Bank of Ireland earlier this year. (Reporting by Laurence Fletcher, editing by Sinead Cruise)