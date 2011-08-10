* Says move unrelated to FSA regulatory probe
* Blames "incorrect and misleading" media reports
* Also blames economic environment and small size of funds
* To continue to run BVI-based funds
(Adds detail, background)
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Aug 10 London-based fund firm
Castlestone Management, the subject of a probe by Britain's
Financial Services Authority, is to shut its Dublin-based funds
range, blaming "incorrect and misleading" media reports, among
other things.
The firm, set up in 1996 by former Macquarie Bank (USA)
President Angus Murray, said the move to close the funds was
unrelated to the ongoing regulatory investigation, which saw FSA
staff enter the firm's offices last month after a complaint
about the company.
Instead, the firm blamed "nervousness shown by investors in
the current economic environment" and the costs of running these
small funds for its decision, in a statement on Wednesday.
Last month Castlestone said the FSA's investigation was "of
a purely regulatory nature" and was not a criminal
investigation, though it said it was unable to give details of
the FSA's concerns.
Castlestone, based near London's upmarket Sloane Square,
manages $430 million across a range of funds, including the
Collection of Modern Art fund that invests in works by Andy
Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.
It added the move to shut its Aliquot Precious Metals,
Aliquot Commodity, Aliquot Agriculture and Intelligent Portfolio
Asset Allocation Ucits funds was unrelated to the temporary
suspension of three of the funds by the Central Bank of Ireland
earlier this year.
The firm will continue to run its British Virgin
Islands-registered funds, it said.
(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher, editing by Tommy Wilkes and
Will Waterman)