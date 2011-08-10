* Says move unrelated to FSA regulatory probe

By Laurence Fletcher

LONDON, Aug 10 London-based fund firm Castlestone Management, the subject of a probe by Britain's Financial Services Authority, is to shut its Dublin-based funds range, blaming "incorrect and misleading" media reports, among other things.

The firm, set up in 1996 by former Macquarie Bank (USA) President Angus Murray, said the move to close the funds was unrelated to the ongoing regulatory investigation, which saw FSA staff enter the firm's offices last month after a complaint about the company.

Instead, the firm blamed "nervousness shown by investors in the current economic environment" and the costs of running these small funds for its decision, in a statement on Wednesday.

Last month Castlestone said the FSA's investigation was "of a purely regulatory nature" and was not a criminal investigation, though it said it was unable to give details of the FSA's concerns.

Castlestone, based near London's upmarket Sloane Square, manages $430 million across a range of funds, including the Collection of Modern Art fund that invests in works by Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.

It added the move to shut its Aliquot Precious Metals, Aliquot Commodity, Aliquot Agriculture and Intelligent Portfolio Asset Allocation Ucits funds was unrelated to the temporary suspension of three of the funds by the Central Bank of Ireland earlier this year.

The firm will continue to run its British Virgin Islands-registered funds, it said. (Reporting by Laurence Fletcher, editing by Tommy Wilkes and Will Waterman)