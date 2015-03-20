LPC-European leveraged loan pricing on the rise
LONDON, April 5 Pricing in Europe's leveraged loan market is rising after investor pushback on recent deals that were deemed too tightly priced, banking sources said.
NEW YORK, March 20 Castleton Commodities International LLC, a privately held U.S. energy merchant, has hired Peter Sellars, former metals chief at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Sempra, as part of its launch into the global physical base metals market, it said on Friday.
Sellars' appointment marks a return to trading just over two years after the 35-year industry veteran left JPMorgan in early 2012. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Zilliant says has raised $30 mln in financing from Goldman Sachs Source text for Eikon:
* Avenues Global Holdings LLC says raises $17 million in equity financing - SEC filing