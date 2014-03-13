US STOCKS-Wall St dips as drug stocks drag; Fed meeting in focus
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
March 13 Castlight Health Inc's initial public offering was priced at $16 per Class B share, slightly above the company's expected range, an underwriter told Reuters.
Castlight Health raised about $178 million after it sold all 11.1 million shares offered. The IPO was expected to be priced between $13 and $15.
The company is valued at about $1.39 billion at the listing price, assuming no exercise of option to purchase additional shares.
Castlight, cofounded in 2008 by United States Chief Technology Officer Todd Park, provides cloud-based software for the management and analysis of employers' healthcare costs.
The San Francisco-based company will debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CSLT" on Friday.
Goldman, Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Co, Stifel, Canaccord Genuity, Raymond James were the underwriters of the offering.
CHICAGO, March 13 Archer Daniels Midland Co , one of the world's largest agricultural traders, will widen its operations in China to produce fish feed, the company said on Monday, amid increasing global demand for fish from health-conscious consumers.
