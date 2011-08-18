* Q2 EPS $0.14 vs est $0.13

* Q2 rev up 4 pct at $100.9 mln

* Sees FY EPS $0.40-$0.45 vs est $0.41

* Sees FY rev $405-$410 mln vs est $407.1 million (Follows alerts)

Aug 18 Casual Male Retail Group Inc's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates on higher margins, and the men's apparel retailer reaffirmed its outlook for the year.

For the fiscal 2011, the company expects earnings of 40-45 cents a share on sales of $405-$410 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 41 cents a share on sales of $407.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net income rose to $6.6 million, or 14 cents a share from $5.6 million, or 12 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales for the company, which makes clothing for bigger and taller men, rose 4 percent to $100.9 million.

Analysts were looking at earnings of 13 cents a share on revenue of $99.53 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-store sales rose 4.9 percent.

Gross margin improved by 190 basis points to 48.3 percent.

Shares of the Canton, Massachusetts-based company closed at $3.45 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)