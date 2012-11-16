LONDON Nov 16 The catastrophe bond sold by
Residential Re to cover insurer USAA against natural disaster
losses has been downgraded by Standard & Poor's as a result of
superstorm Sandy.
The class 5 notes of Residential Reinsurance 2011 Ltd Series
2011-1 have been lowered to B+ from BB-, the rating agency said
in a statement late on Thursday.
S&P said losses from Sandy made it more likely that the
transaction would trigger a payout from bondholders.
Catastrophe bonds were developed in the mid-1990s to help
insurers and reinsurers manage their exposure to natural
disasters by transferring some of the risk to capital market
investors.
They are sold to investors such as pension funds, which
receive an income in return for agreeing to pay some of the
issuers' claims if an earthquake or hurricane strikes.
If the bond is triggered, the investors who brought the bond
will need to pay out all or part of their principal.
S&P put two Res Re bonds - the 2011 and a 2012 paper - on
negative CreditWatch on Nov. 6 as a response to Sandy, which
crashed into the U.S. east coast on Oct. 30. On
Friday it kept the BB rating unchanged for the 2012 bond but
left it on CreditWatch with negative implications.
USAA placed the two Residential Re bonds in 2011 and 2012 to
protect it against claims for hurricanes, earthquakes, severe
thunderstorm, winter storms and wildfires in the United States.
The two classes of risk placed on negative CreditWatch total
$270 million.
S&P received information from the bond's calculation agent
AIR Worldwide, which provides data that determines if the bond
is exposed to losses or not, that estimates for total net losses
range from $129 million to $363 million.
In addition, two tornados in June have already caused USAA
losses of $187 million.
The transaction is structured as an "aggregate" bond, which
means it will only trigger if it accumulates enough losses on an
annual basis to reach a pre-agreed attachment point.
"These events plus the losses from Sandy decrease the amount
of future losses necessary to trigger an event payment and in
our view, increase the risk associated with these bonds," S&P
said.
- For more details on cat bond transactions, see the
Thomson Reuters Insurance Linked Securities Community, click here.
(Reporting by Sarah Mortimer; editing by Patrick Graham)