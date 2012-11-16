LONDON Nov 16 The catastrophe bond sold by Residential Re to cover insurer USAA against natural disaster losses has been downgraded by Standard & Poor's as a result of superstorm Sandy.

The class 5 notes of Residential Reinsurance 2011 Ltd Series 2011-1 have been lowered to B+ from BB-, the rating agency said in a statement late on Thursday.

S&P said losses from Sandy made it more likely that the transaction would trigger a payout from bondholders.

Catastrophe bonds were developed in the mid-1990s to help insurers and reinsurers manage their exposure to natural disasters by transferring some of the risk to capital market investors.

They are sold to investors such as pension funds, which receive an income in return for agreeing to pay some of the issuers' claims if an earthquake or hurricane strikes.

If the bond is triggered, the investors who brought the bond will need to pay out all or part of their principal.

S&P put two Res Re bonds - the 2011 and a 2012 paper - on negative CreditWatch on Nov. 6 as a response to Sandy, which crashed into the U.S. east coast on Oct. 30. On Friday it kept the BB rating unchanged for the 2012 bond but left it on CreditWatch with negative implications.

USAA placed the two Residential Re bonds in 2011 and 2012 to protect it against claims for hurricanes, earthquakes, severe thunderstorm, winter storms and wildfires in the United States. The two classes of risk placed on negative CreditWatch total $270 million.

S&P received information from the bond's calculation agent AIR Worldwide, which provides data that determines if the bond is exposed to losses or not, that estimates for total net losses range from $129 million to $363 million.

In addition, two tornados in June have already caused USAA losses of $187 million.

The transaction is structured as an "aggregate" bond, which means it will only trigger if it accumulates enough losses on an annual basis to reach a pre-agreed attachment point.

"These events plus the losses from Sandy decrease the amount of future losses necessary to trigger an event payment and in our view, increase the risk associated with these bonds," S&P said.

- For more details on cat bond transactions, see the Thomson Reuters Insurance Linked Securities Community, click here.