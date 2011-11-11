(Recasts, adds advisers, details)
* Deal to strengthen mining business, ramp up investment in
China
* Offer values ERA at $577.25-$885.15 million
* Offer to be made after regulatory clearance
* ERA shares up nearly 20 pct
By John Stoll and Donny Kwok
Nov 11 Caterpillar Inc said on
Thursday it will make an offer to buy China's ERA Mining
Machinery Ltd to strengthen its mining business and
ramp up investment in the fast-growing country, in a dual-option
deal that could be worth up to $885 million.
ERA shares were up 19.7 percent at HK$0.79 at 0427 GMT on
Friday. The broader market was up 1 percent.
Caterpillar, the world's largest heavy machinery
manufacturer, will either pay HK$0.88 cash per share, and/or
offer a loan note alternative, which will entitle ERA's loan
note holders to receive a minimum of HK$0.75 and up to HK$1.15
per loan note upon redemption.
The offer values Hong Kong-listed ERA at HK$4.490
billion-$6.885 billion ($577.25 million-$885.15 million),
Caterpillar said in a statement.
ERA makes underground coal mining equipment in mainland
China through its unit Zhengzhou Siwei Mechanical & Electrical
Equipment Manufacturing Co Ltd, known as Siwei.
Caterpillar said the offer will be made
if clearance from China's Ministry of Commerce and any other
related bodies is obtained.
MINING INVESTMENTS
Caterpillar's investments in mining have paid off as growth
in the global economy improved recent demand for commodities.
This was a positive for mining operations around the world.
Last year, the company agreed to acquire Wisconsin-based
mining giant Bucyrus International for nearly $9 billion, giving
it a substantial foothold in the mining industry.
Caterpillar expects that acquisition to add $5 billion to
the company's sales in 2012.
In China, Caterpillar is one of several heavy machinery
makers looking to grow rapidly as the company invests in a spate
of projects, from residential expansion to infrastructure
development.
Joy Global Inc, a Milwaukee-based mining company with a
strong presence in China, recently saw a healthy increase in
underground mining equipment sales.
China is a big purchaser of coal, and inventories of that
resource have been worked down in recent months. Efforts to
restock those inventories could support coal demand even if
there is an expected slowdown in growth in China.
"We generally like this acquisition, given this is another
indication that CAT is leveraging itself to what we think is a
relatively long-dated international mining up-cycle, driven by
relatively strong emerging market commodity demand," Barclays
Capital said in a note to investors Thursday.
Barclays also said the acquisition illustrates Caterpillar
should be able to pay for the acquisition "without too much
trouble."
The firm said Caterpillar's cash generation has been quite
strong recently and it "could potentially generate enough cash
in the next quarter or two to finance this deal."
The offer will be made by a wholly owned unit of the
company, Caterpillar (Luxembourg) Investment Co. S.A.
Siwei's Chairman and Chief Executive Wang Fu will continue
to lead business operations after completion of the offer,
Caterpillar said.
Citigroup was Caterpillar's financial adviser.
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP served as legal adviser.
Blackstone Group was the financial adviser for ERA, while
DLA Piper served as legal adviser.
($1=7.7783 HK dollars)
(Reporting by John Stoll in Chicago; Additional reporting by A.
Ananthalakshmi and Sharanya Hrishikesh in BANGALORE, Jonathan
Spicer in NEW YORK, Michael Flaherty in Hong Kong; Editing by
Anthony Kurian, Phil Berlowitz and Vinu Pilakkott)