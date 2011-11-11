* Deal to strengthen mining business, ramp up investment in China

* Offer values ERA at $577.25-$885.15 million

* Offer to be made after regulatory clearance

* ERA shares up nearly 20 pct (Adds quote on coal mining from CAT Group President)

By John Stoll and Donny Kwok

Nov 11 Caterpillar Inc said it will make an offer to buy China's ERA Mining Machinery Ltd to strengthen its mining business and ramp up investment in the fast-growing country, in a dual-option deal that could be worth up to $885 million.

Shares in ERA, which makes underground coal mining equipment, rose 21.2 percent to HK$0.8 on Friday.

"Coal consumption in China is growing faster than anywhere else in the world," Caterpillar Group President Steven Wunning told Reuters in a telephone interview on Friday. Wunning said that China already consumes nearly half of the world's coal, creating a huge market for underground mining of the resource.

Caterpillar will either pay HK$0.88 cash per share, and/or offer a loan note alternative, which will entitle ERA's loan note holders to receive a minimum of HK$0.75 and up to HK$1.15 per loan note upon redemption.

The offer values Hong Kong-listed ERA at HK$4.490 billion-$6.885 billion ($577.25 million-$885.15 million), Caterpillar said in a statement.

Caterpillar, the world's largest heavy machinery manufacturer, said its offer will be made if clearance from China's Ministry of Commerce and any other related bodies is obtained.

MINING INVESTMENTS

Caterpillar's investments in mining have paid off, helped by solid demand for resources.

Last year, the company agreed to acquire Wisconsin-based mining giant Bucyrus International for nearly $9 billion, giving it a substantial foothold in the mining industry.

Caterpillar expects that acquisition to add $5 billion to the company's sales in 2012.

In China, Caterpillar is one of several heavy machinery makers looking to grow rapidly, with investments in a spate of projects, from residential expansion to infrastructure development.

Joy Global Inc, a Milwaukee-based mining company with a strong presence in China, also recently saw a healthy increase in underground mining equipment sales.

China is a big purchaser of coal, and inventories of that resource have been worked down in recent months. Efforts to restock those inventories could support coal demand even if there is an expected slowdown in growth in China.

"We generally like this acquisition, given this is another indication that CAT is leveraging itself to what we think is a relatively long-dated international mining up-cycle, driven by relatively strong emerging market commodity demand," Barclays Capital said in a note to investors.

Barclays also said Caterpillar's cash generation has been quite strong recently and it "could potentially generate enough cash in the next quarter or two to finance this deal."

The offer will be made by a wholly owned unit of the company, Caterpillar (Luxembourg) Investment Co. S.A.

ERA makes mining equipment in mainland China through its unit Zhengzhou Siwei Mechanical & Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Co Ltd, known as Siwei.

Siwei's Chairman and Chief Executive Wang Fu will continue to lead business operations after completion of the offer, Caterpillar said.

Citigroup was Caterpillar's financial adviser. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP served as legal adviser. Blackstone Group was the financial adviser for ERA, while DLA Piper served as legal adviser. ($1=7.7783 HK dollars) (Reporting by John Stoll in Chicago; Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Sharanya Hrishikesh in BANGALORE, Jonathan Spicer in NEW YORK, Michael Flaherty in Hong Kong; Editing by Anthony Kurian, Phil Berlowitz and Vinu Pilakkott)