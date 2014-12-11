* Dijols vehicle Joma offer values CAT oil at 744 mln eur
FRANKFURT, Dec 11 Oil industry veteran Maurice
Dijols launched a takeover offer for CAT oil on
Thursday that values the Austrian fracking specialist at 744
million euros ($926 million).
CAT oil specialises in boosting productivity of wells
through hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking. Its customers
include Lukoil, Rosneft, Gazprom
and Kazmunaigas.
According to the offer document, Dijols plans to preserve
CAT oil as an independent company but will review its strategy
after the takeover and evaluate whether it should expand beyond
Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
The 15.23 euro per share offer runs from Thursday through
Jan. 8, Dijols' British Virgin Islands-based takeover vehicle
Joma Industrial Source Corp said in the offer document.
CAT Oil's German-listed shares jumped 19 percent to 15 euros
by 0854 GMT, reaching their highest level in about a month. The
stock is, however, down 26 percent so far this year.
Dijols spent more than three decades at oilfield services
group Schlumberger, including as head of its Russia
business from 2003 to 2011.
He built an indirect controlling interest of nearly 48
percent in CAT oil by exercising a call option for the stake
held by German tax adviser Walter Hoeft, triggering a mandatory
offer under German takeover rules.
Dijols is financing the 389.1 million euros cost of the CAT
Oil shares his investment vehicle does not yet own via a loan
facility from Eurobank Cyprus Ltd, using shares in CAT Oil as
collateral.
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Michael Shields and
David Clarke)