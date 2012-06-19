PARIS, June 19 Grupo Catalana Occidente and majority shareholder INOCSA have agreed to buy French insurer Groupama's Spanish unit in a deal valuing it at 404.5 million euros ($512.77 million), the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

Groupama Seguros y Reaseguros, the business being sold, had revenue of 940 million euros last year, with 1,000 staff.

"This transaction further consolidates Grupo Catalana Occidente as a leading independent insurance group in the Spanish market for family and small and medium enterprise," the companies said in the statement. ($1 = 0.7889 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elena Berton)