PARIS, June 19 Grupo Catalana Occidente
and majority shareholder INOCSA have agreed to buy French
insurer Groupama's Spanish unit in a deal valuing it at 404.5
million euros ($512.77 million), the companies said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Groupama Seguros y Reaseguros, the business being sold, had
revenue of 940 million euros last year, with 1,000 staff.
"This transaction further consolidates Grupo Catalana
Occidente as a leading independent insurance group in the
Spanish market for family and small and medium enterprise," the
companies said in the statement.
($1 = 0.7889 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elena Berton)