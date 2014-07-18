(Corrects source text link)

July 18 July 18 Catalent Inc IPO-CTLT.N: * Sees IPO of 42.5 million shares priced to be between $19.00 and $22.00 per share - SEC filing * Intend to use IPO net proceeds to pay termination fee equal to about $29.8 million to blackstone and certain of other existing owners * To use IPO net proceeds to redeem outstanding $297.1 million aggregate principal amount of 9 3/4% senior subordinated notes due 2017 * To use IPO net proceeds to redeem outstanding $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7 7/8% senior notes due 2018 * To use remaining proceeds to repay $112.6 million of $275.0 million aggregate principal amount outstanding under senior unsecured term loan facility

