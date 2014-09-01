Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sep 1 Catalis SE :
* Says H1 revenues at Eur 13.9 mln (year ago: Eur 14.2 mln)
* Says H1 EBIT before non- recurring cost at Eur 0.43 mln (year ago: Eur 1.1 mln)
* Says H1 Net income after non- recurring cost of Eur -1.0 mln at Eur -0.56 mln (year ago: Eur 1.1 mln)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)