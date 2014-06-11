BRIEF-Capital First raises 950 mln rupees via NCD issue
* Says raised 950 million rupees by issue of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2n58Z6A Further company coverage:
MADRID, June 11 The Bank of Spain said on Wednesday the capital in the deposit guarantee fund more than covers the clean up of rescued former savings bank Catalunya Banc. (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Says raised 950 million rupees by issue of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2n58Z6A Further company coverage:
* Says "IndusInd Bank enters into an agreement to acquire IL&FS Ltd s securities services subsidiary
March 14 Air Methods Corp said on Tuesday it would be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC in a deal valuing the U.S. medical helicopter company at $2.5 billion, including debt.