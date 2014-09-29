(Adds detail, analyst and CEO comment)
By Natalie Grover
Sept 29 Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc
said its lead drug was found superior in treating
symptoms associated with a rare autoimmune disorder, compared
with a placebo.
The company's shares rose about 22 percent in extended
trading on Monday.
The late-stage trial tested the drug, Firdapse, in 38
patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome, the company
said.
Named after two neurologists at a Minnesota-based Mayo
Clinic - Edward Lambert and Lee Eaton - the neuromuscular
disease causes progressive muscle weakness, and is often
associated with cancer.
Firdapse is already sold in the European Union by BioMarin
Pharmaceutical Inc, which out-licensed the North
American rights of the drug to Catalyst in 2012.
The drug will soon become accessible under the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration's Expanded Access Program, which allows
registered physicians to prescribe unapproved drugs to seriously
ill patients when no other options exist.
Catalyst Chief Executive Patrick McEnany told Reuters he
expects the first patient to be dosed around the end of October
under the program.
Analysts said they expected the company to launch Firdapse
by early 2016, if approved, and target the estimated 3,500 LEMS
patients in the United States.
The other available treatment in the United States is a
compounded drug, 3,4-DAP, which is the same as Firdapse, from
privately held Jacobus Pharmaceutical, under compassionate use
programs.
While Jacobus is also testing 3,4-DAP in a mid-stage study,
its infrastructure is still not FDA-compliant, analysts said.
"Catalyst will win FDA approval for Firdapse first," Aegis
Capital analyst Raghuram Selvaraju said.
"Once they have that approval - since they have orphan-drug
status - they will effectively be able to lock Jacobus out of
the market for seven years."
An orphan-drug status, granted to drugs developed to treat
rare diseases, provide the developer several incentives
including a period of marketing exclusivity.
Data gathered for Catalyst by independent researchers show
that reimbursement agencies would support a price point for
Firdapse of around $175,000 per patient per year, Selvaraju
said.
CEO McEnany said Firdapse has the potential to rake in sales
exceeding $100 million annually.
Firdapse could generate peak sales of $300 million by 2022,
H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein estimated.
The drug generated net revenue of $9.3 million in the first
six months of 2014 in the European Union, where it is also
designated as an orphan drug.
Firdapse or 3,4-DAP is a potassium channel inhibitor that
enhances the release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine to
relieve muscle weakness.
The company announced in January the results of a study that
showed Firdapse did not have an adverse effect on the heart rate
of patients.
Coral Gables, Florida-based Catalyst's stock closed at $2.99
on the Nasdaq.
