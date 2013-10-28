TEL AVIV Oct 28 The Catalyst Funds will close
two private equity funds soon that will bring Chinese and
Russian investment to Israeli companies and help the firms break
into those markets, one of Catalyst's managing partners said on
Monday.
The China fund, expected to close first, will have about
$200 million for investment while the Russian fund, with about
$150 million, is seen closing in the first half of 2014, Alain
Dobkin said.
"We have a pipeline of 20 companies that would like our
investment. They don't have the ability to penetrate China, we
have partners that are strong and will help them to establish a
market," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference
sponsored by the Cukierman & Co Investment House, parent of
Catalyst.
There is a new influx of emerging market buyers who are
seeking access to Israeli companies, he said. The China fund
will invest in about 10 companies for an average investment of
$20 million.
Companies in the pipeline are in the industrial, materials,
agro tech and water technology sectors.
"We are counting on having investors from Europe, the United
States and Israel as well," said Dobkin, who was director of
investment banking for Citi in Israel prior to joining
Catalyst last year.
Unlike venture capital funds prevalent in Israel that focus
on technology start-ups, the Catalyst funds will invest in
companies with revenue and profit that are possibly already
public on Nasdaq but with a low market cap and little research
coverage.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)