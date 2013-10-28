TEL AVIV Oct 28 The Catalyst Funds will close two private equity funds soon that will bring Chinese and Russian investment to Israeli companies and help the firms break into those markets, one of Catalyst's managing partners said on Monday.

The China fund, expected to close first, will have about $200 million for investment while the Russian fund, with about $150 million, is seen closing in the first half of 2014, Alain Dobkin said.

"We have a pipeline of 20 companies that would like our investment. They don't have the ability to penetrate China, we have partners that are strong and will help them to establish a market," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference sponsored by the Cukierman & Co Investment House, parent of Catalyst.

There is a new influx of emerging market buyers who are seeking access to Israeli companies, he said. The China fund will invest in about 10 companies for an average investment of $20 million.

Companies in the pipeline are in the industrial, materials, agro tech and water technology sectors.

"We are counting on having investors from Europe, the United States and Israel as well," said Dobkin, who was director of investment banking for Citi in Israel prior to joining Catalyst last year.

Unlike venture capital funds prevalent in Israel that focus on technology start-ups, the Catalyst funds will invest in companies with revenue and profit that are possibly already public on Nasdaq but with a low market cap and little research coverage. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)