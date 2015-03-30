By Caroline Humer
| NEW YORK, March 30
NEW YORK, March 30 UnitedHealth Group Inc's
planned takeover of No. 4 U.S. pharmacy benefits
provider Catamaran Corp will give the companies added
heft in price talks with drug companies, serving as a catalyst
for deals allowing other insurers to bulk up.
The $12.8 billion deal comes at a time when Wall Street has
been parsing the possibilities that top insurers like Aetna Inc
with Cigna Corp could pair up. Smaller companies
like Health Net Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc or
WellCare Health Plans Inc are also increasingly seen as
takeover targets.
"There has been chatter about large-scale M&A coming out of
some recent investor conferences," Mizuho Securities senior
healthcare analyst Sheryl Skolnick said. "I don't know if $12.8
billion qualifies as large scale M&A in the space, but now you
have the answer. Yes, there will be transactions."
Express Scripts Holdings Corp, the largest pharmacy
benefit manager and the only stand-alone PBM, may be pressed to
do a deal with a distribution company or pharmacy if margins
become too tight, analysts said on Monday.
The link-up could force a tie-up between Express Scripts and
Walgreens Boots Alliance, for instance, which has
pharmacy and drug distribution operations but no pharmacy
management business, Evercore ISI analyst Michael Cherny said in
a research report.
That could put it at a disadvantage to CVS Health,
the No. 2 pharmacy benefit manager which also owns one of the
nation's largest pharmacy chains. Meanwhile, Envision RX, a
small pharmacy benefit manager, recently announced plans to be
bought by national drug store chain Rite Aid.
Healthcare companies are able to use scale to negotiate
better prices. Late last year, for instance, Express Scripts was
able to negotiate a steep discount for an important hepatitis C
drug from AbbVie Inc, and has said it will use its size
to extract discounts for cancer drugs and cholesterol drugs in
the future.
A spokesman for Express Scripts, whose shares were up 3.7
percent to $85.39 in mid-afternoon trading, declined to comment
on the Catamaran deal but said its business model was
differentiated and in demand.
IMPACTING INSURERS
The shifting competitive landscape could mean more changes
for Humana Inc, which manages pharmacy benefits for
Medicare, Skolnick said. Humana had been reviewing the possible
sale of that business, but ultimately decided to keep it.
The purchase will make Humana the fourth largest pharmacy
benefit manager, and it could make sense for Humana to invest in
that business, grow the commercial pharmacy business and add
more covered customers, she said.
Other insurers will be reviewing where they stand now
against UnitedHealth. Anthem, Aetna and Cigna have inked deals
in recent years where they turned to Express Scripts, CVS and
Catamaran respectively to manage their pharmacy benefits and get
better prices, Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte explained.
"In some ways the deal could catalyze more consolidation,"
Gupte said, adding that insurers would face pressure to bulk up.
"Clearly scale is an advantage more than ever in this business,"
Gupte said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Christian Plumb)