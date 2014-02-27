(Corrects paragraph 6 to say analysts had forecast 2014 revenue
of $20.16 billion, not $2.16 billion)
Feb 27 Pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp
forecast full-year profit below analysts'
estimates, sending its Toronto-listed shares down as much as 12
percent.
The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it expected
adjusted earnings of $2.04-$2.19 per share for 2014, which
analysts said was probably due to lower margins.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.41 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"A good portion of this (forecast) is from higher expected
tax rate," Cowen and Company analyst Charles Rhyee wrote in a
note.
Jefferies analysts said their assessment of fourth-quarter
results and 2014 forecast suggested strong revenue trends, but
profit was likely to be hurt by lower gross margins and a big
increase in expenses.
Catamaran said it expected revenue of $20 billion to $21
billion in 2014, largely above the average analyst estimate of
$20.16 billion.
The company's shares were down 11.2 percent at C$51.14 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange in late morning trading on Thursday.
The stock had risen about 3 percent in the year to
Wednesday's close, lagging the Toronto Stock Exchange 300
Composite Index, which had risen about 12 percent in
the period.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)