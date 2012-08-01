(Adds conference call details, analyst comment; updates shares)
By Ankur Banerjee
Aug 1 Catamaran Corp , the
pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) formerly known as SXC Health
Solutions, said acquisitions have helped expand its customer
base and that it could look for more targets in the near term.
The company has bought rival Catalyst Health Solutions for
$4.4 billion and PBM services company HealthTran LLC for $250
million in the last year, boosting its sales and prompting it to
raise its revenue forecast for 2012.
"There is no reason at all why we can't be in the market in
the near term with acquisitions that have low integration risk,"
Catamaran's Chief Executive Mark Thierer said on a conference
call.
The company, valued at $8.70 billion, had cash and cash
equivalents of $798.9 million as of June 30.
PBMs help cut the cost of medicines by encouraging more use
of generic drugs, and the sector's importance has grown since
the new U.S. healthcare law highlighted the need to reduce
costs.
President Barack Obama's healthcare law, which represented
the U.S. healthcare system's biggest overhaul in nearly 50
years, aims to expand health coverage to 16 million Americans.
"Assuming everything goes through, the opportunity is for
more uninsured Americans to get coverage, which means more
prescriptions running through healthcare systems. This means
more business for all the PBMs in general," Paradigm Capital
analyst Gabriel Leung said.
This has helped push up Catamaran shares 50 percent this
year. They rose 3 percent to C$87.75 in afternoon trading on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
SALES CATALYST
Catamaran raised its full-year sales forecast to a range of
$9.9 billion to $10 billion, from its earlier forecast of
between $6.8 billion and $6.9 billion to account for the closing
of the Catalyst deal.
The company, however, cut its adjusted profit expectation to
between $2.14 and $2.17 per share, from between $2.37 and $2.45,
as it issued about 33.4 million shares as part of the Catalyst
deal.
Second-quarter net income rose 27 percent to $27.3 million,
or 41 cents per share. Adjusted profit of 49 cents came in below
analysts' expectation of 52 cents.
Revenue rose 40 percent to $1.7 billion, matching analysts'
expectations.
