Sept 25 A new earthquake and hurricane
catastrophe b ond being marketed by the Mexican government is
likely to be well received by investors eager for higher yields
than stocks and bonds offer.
Swiss Re RUKSR.UL, the reinsurer for the risk transfer
contract, is asking a consortium of capital market investors to
buy into a $300 million catastrophe bond offering natural
disaster protection, rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) said
on Tuesday.
The $300 million bond, issued by Cayman Islands-based
special purpose vehicle Multicat Mexico 2012-1 Ltd, is sponsored
by the Fund for Natural Disasters of Mexico (FONDEN), said S&P.
Through Mexico's state-owned reinsurer Agroasemex, FONDEN is
using the deal to obtain protection against earthquakes as well
as hurricanes formed in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.
The $140 million class A notes cover losses from earthquakes
and are rated B, and the $60 million class B and $100 million C
notes from hurricanes are rated B+ and B- respectively.
Interest in so-called cat bonds also reflects pent-up demand
after a spate of costly natural disasters choked off new
issuance for much of last year.
Pricing for the bond is favourable, say investors with
knowledge of the transaction. They said it is being marketed at
between 875 - 950 basis points above Treasury money market
funds.
The new transaction from Swiss Re will replace the $290
million of cover provided by the MultiCat Mexico 2009 cat bond,
which matures at the end of September.
The 2012 transaction will provide coverage for just over
three years, with maturity scheduled for Dec. 4, 2015, said S&P.
Strong investor appetite for cat bonds fuelled a record $2
billion of issuance during the first quarter of 2012. That was
helped significantly by a $750 million bond issued by Florida
Citizens Property Insurance Corporation in the biggest ever
single tranche deal in the market's history.
Catastrophe bonds allow insurers and reinsurers to pass on
some of the natural disaster risk on their books to capital
market investors, freeing up capital for alternative lines of
business.
Buyers of cat bonds benefit from returns that are largely
insulated from wider economic or financial market developments,
but risk losing some or all of their money if a catastrophe
occurs.
