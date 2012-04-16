LONDON, April 16 A record $2 billion of
catastrophe bonds were issued in the first three months of 2012,
reflecting strong investor demand for assets that are insulated
from mainstream financial markets and economic developments,
according to a study.
The market for so-called cat bonds - which allow insurers to
pass on some of the natural disaster risk on their books to
capital market investors - looks set to keep growing in the rest
of the year, the study from financial services research house
Clear Path Analysis said.
"Catastrophe bonds are likely to remain a truly uncorrelated
asset class yielding stable investment returns," said Christophe
Fritsch, head of insurance-linked securities at Axa Investment
Managers, who contributed to the report.
The rebound in catastrophe bond sales follows a contraction
in the market in 2011 after a spate of costly natural disasters
including Japan's Tohoku earthquake choked off new issuance for
much of the year.
It reflects strong investor appetite for the securities amid
persistently volatile conditions in traditional equity and debt
markets, as well as insurers' desire to trim their catastrophe
exposure after 2011, the second-costliest natural disaster year
on record with total claims in excess of $100 billion.
"The best time to invest in cat bonds is typically in the
year after a very severe insurance catastrophe," said Michael
Stahel, director of insurance-linked investments at Swiss
private bank Clariden Leu.
Swiss Re, the world's second-biggest reinsurer,
has estimated that the combined value of outstanding cat bonds
should rise to $14.5 billion this year, up from $13.5 billion at
the end of 2011.
Cat bonds were developed in the mid-1990s to help insurers
and reinsurers transfer some of their exposure to natural
disasters to institutional investors, freeing up capital for
alternative lines of business.
Buyers of cat bonds receive interest payments that are
largely immune to wider economic or financial market
developments, but risk losing some or all of their money if a
catastrophe occurs.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Susan Fenton)