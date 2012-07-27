TAIPEI, July 27 Catcher Technology, a casing supplier for Apple Inc, confirmed on Friday a report that a gas leak at one of its plants in Suzhou, eastern China, had caused casualties, but said the accident was unrelated to production.

China's Xinhua Net reported late on Thursday that a chlorine gas leak during waste water processing at the plant earlier in the day had caused one death and left four people in comas.

"It has nothing to do with our production or material used. It happened when a contractor was processing waste; it was routine work. We are currently trying to understand what has gone wrong," said James Wu, Catcher's vice president of corporate finance.

Wu did not confirm the number of the casualties or the nature of their injuries.

Shares of Catcher plunged as much as 7 percent in Taipei trading on Friday, the maximum allowed in a day, but trimmed losses to 3 percent by 0210 GMT. The main TAIEX index was up 1.4 percent.

Last October, a separate Catcher plant in Suzhou was ordered closed for a time because of complaints from nearby residents about strong odours from gas emissions. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan)