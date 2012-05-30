May 30 Caterpillar Inc reached a $115
million deal to sell South African industrial group Barloworld
Ltd its Bucyrus distribution and support business in
South Africa and Botswana.
The move follows Caterpillar's $7.6 billion 2011 takeover of
Bucyrus, a maker of mining equipment, and follows the world's
largest maker of earth moving equipment's normal approach of
selling through independent dealers.
Barloworld also agreed to acquire other Bucyrus distribution
businesses in South Africa and Botswana that had been licensed
to Eqstra Holdings Ltd affiliates for about $60
million.
The companies expect the deals to close in the third
quarter.
(Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)