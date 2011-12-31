* Contract for Ontario locomotive workers ends Dec 31
* Caterpillar open to mediator, rejects extension
Dec 31 Caterpillar Inc said a
Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) labor contract that expires Saturday
at midnight will not be extended despite the union's request for
two more months of talks and a mediator.
Caterpillar's Electro-Motive Canada subsidiary has been
negotiating a new labor contract for locomotive production
workers at a plant in London, Ontario with the CAW for several
months, but the parties have run into a road block over terms.
On Friday, union members authorized a strike against
Caterpillar's operation if the company imposes unilateral
changes.
In a statement emailed to Reuters, Caterpillar's subsidiary
said it received a request for a two-month contract extension
from the CAW in order to make time for mediation. Caterpillar
said it already granted a six-month extention earlier in 2011
and "does not see the value of any further extension."
It is unclear whether the dispute will lead to a labor
stoppage or trigger the unilateral contract changes that the
union has said it fears. CAW officials were not immediately
available for comment.
Electro-Motive is part of Caterpillar's Alabama-based
Progress Rail Services division, which competes with General
Electric Co and Bombardier Inc. Caterpillar
said it has taken steps to ensure Electro-Motive can continue
fulfilling orders regardless of what happens in negotiations
with the CAW.
Electro-Motive said it "indicated to the CAW that while open
to discussions with a mediator, any extension of the current
collective agreement will not be considered."
The CAW has flagged two major concerns in its dealings with
Caterpillar's subsidiaries.
The union has said the company wants to cut pay and benefits
by more than 50 percent, and eliminate pensions. CAW officials
also see Caterpillar's move to bulk up Electro-Motive operations
outside of Canada as a prelude to a reduction in the Ontario
operations, including a potential plant closure.
The CAW represents more than 400 workers in London, Ontario.
"Throughout this negotiation process, which began seven
months ago, Electro-Motive Canada has made it clear to the CAW
that the company's ability to be cost-competitive, enhance
product quality and meet on-time delivery commitments is
critical," the company said in a statement.
The company said Electro-Motive Canada has offered proposals
since May and said the CAW has "not addressed any of the market
competitive issues" it faces. The CAW has only offered
"conflicting positions," including refusing any concessions and
then allegedly shifting course by offering to consider some
non-wage and non-benefit concessions.
The company said the CAW's "allegations of a plant closure"
and suggestion that there will be replacement workers utilized
are "unfounded."
(Reporting By Lynn Adler and John D. Stoll)