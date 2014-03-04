March 4 Caterpillar Inc's chief
executive said on Tuesday several of the company's biggest
markets, including China and North America, were strengthening
modestly, but he warned that the global economy was largely
fragile and sensitive to unexpected shocks like the crisis in
Ukraine.
Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Doug Oberhelman told ConExpo,
the world's largest construction equipment show, in Las Vegas
that he remained "guardedly optimistic ... very, very guardedly
optimistic" about the global economic outlook.
Referring to the crisis in the Ukraine without mentioning
Russia, he said it served as a reminder of the political risks,
in the United States and abroad, that can still trip up the
global economy.
"Most of the bad of the news in Europe is behind us," he
said.
"(But) we just saw a weekend event that can change things in
a minute. The world's a fragile place and the world's economy is
a fragile thing and it doesn't take much of a disruption to
cause a fairly large ripple effect."
He said China, whose once-roaring economy had been slowing
as government investment declined, was showing signs of a modest
rebound. But he suggested that the days of double-digit annual
growth there were probably over. "I would not expect China to be
the big boom that we've been used to," he said.
Oberhelman said that in North America, the construction
equipment market was having its best March in four years, driven
by both the housing recovery and decreased uncertainty about
U.S. fiscal policy.
"Our U.S. contractors are more optimistic at this point than
they have been for awhile," Oberhelman said.
The rest of the world, he said, remained a "mixed bag" with
continued pockets of weakness in places like Australia and
Brazil.
"Overall it's a fairly mixed bag generally with North
America leading the way and a slightly stronger economic growth
prospect," he said. "If it continues it could help some of the
other parts of the rest of the world."