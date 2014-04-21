April 21 Caterpillar Inc Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer Doug Oberhelman's compensation declined
33 percent last year because of the company's failure to meet
promised profit and performance targets, according to a filing
on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Oberhelman still took home nearly $15 million in total
compensation in 2013, according to the SEC filing, more than
half of it in the form of stock options awards.
Oberhelman was hardly the only employee at Caterpillar to
take a pay cut in 2013, and like a lot of workers with the
company, he knew it was coming.
Last summer, the world's largest maker of earth-moving
equipment put workers on notice that its short-term incentive
plan, the centerpiece of its performance-based, profit-sharing
program, would make its smallest payout since the recession.
In updates to the plan's roughly 60,000 participants, and in
quarterly disclosures to investors, Caterpillar said it expected
2013 outlays related to the program to be down as much as 40
percent from 2012, reflecting sharply reduced payments to
employees.
The reason: Cancellations from mining customers weighed on
high-margin sales to that key sector, forcing the Peoria,
Illinois-based company to cut its full-year earnings forecast
several quarters in a row and to implement major cost cuts.
In the end, Caterpillar's earnings per share fell 32 percent
in 2013 to $5.75. While that was way below the $7 to $9 EPS
range it initially forecast, it was still one of the company's
best year's ever.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Detroit; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)