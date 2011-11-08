Nov 8 Caterpillar Inc's (CAT.N) head of
emerging markets said on Tuesday the company expects to see
pressure on pricing in China as early as next year as machinery
manufacturing capacity could grow beyond demand levels.
Rich Lavin, who also heads Caterpillar's construction
industries business, said that "there will be overcapacity" in
China into 2012 and 2013, and "that could create downward
pressure on pricing." Caterpillar has been among a chorus of
companies warning that the global economy is headed for slow
growth in 2012.
Lavin was speaking at a Robert W. Baird & Co investor
conference in Chicago. Caterpillar is the world's largest
producer of heavy machinery.
Even with concerns about a developing overcapacity problem,
Lavin did say the company is encouraged by comments made by key
competitors in the region concerning a need to take a
"rational" approach to pricing in the near term.
Tokyo-based Komatsu Ltd (6301.T) is a key competitor to
Caterpillar that also competes in China.
