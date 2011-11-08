Nov 8 Caterpillar Inc's (CAT.N) head of emerging markets said on Tuesday the company expects to see pressure on pricing in China as early as next year as machinery manufacturing capacity could grow beyond demand levels.

Rich Lavin, who also heads Caterpillar's construction industries business, said that "there will be overcapacity" in China into 2012 and 2013, and "that could create downward pressure on pricing." Caterpillar has been among a chorus of companies warning that the global economy is headed for slow growth in 2012.

Lavin was speaking at a Robert W. Baird & Co investor conference in Chicago. Caterpillar is the world's largest producer of heavy machinery.

Even with concerns about a developing overcapacity problem, Lavin did say the company is encouraged by comments made by key competitors in the region concerning a need to take a "rational" approach to pricing in the near term.

Tokyo-based Komatsu Ltd (6301.T) is a key competitor to Caterpillar that also competes in China. (Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit; Editing by Gary Hill)