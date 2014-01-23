(Read this story in a PDF: link.reuters.com/jys26v)
* Caterpillar had to write down 86 pct of its $677 mln
purchase of China's Siwei
* CAT said it uncovered fraud at coal mine equipment maker
after purchase
* Reuters examination shows CAT chose to overlook problems
at Siwei before purchase
* Siwei's former CEO denies fraud; has set up new company to
compete with Siwei
* CAT's Siwei floundering with few orders and mass layoffs
By Clare Baldwin and John Ruwitch
ZHENGZHOU, China, Jan. 23 Asia's top mergers and
acquisitions bankers gathered two years ago at the swanky Island
Shangri La in Hong Kong to celebrate the top deals of 2012. As
the transactions were being toasted, one was unraveling.
Advisers on Caterpillar Inc's $677 million purchase
of ERA Mining Machinery Ltd picked up an award for cross-border
deal of the year. The purchase was billed as a coup for
Caterpillar, the world's top maker of tractors and excavators.
ERA was the holding company for Zhengzhou Siwei Mechanical &
Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Co Ltd, one of China's
biggest makers of hydraulic coal-mine roof supports. Siwei would
help Caterpillar gain traction in the world's largest coal
industry.
"Siwei was going to be our Chinese business card," said a
person with direct knowledge of Caterpillar's strategy.
The night of the awards on Nov. 16 three Caterpillar lawyers
were wrapping up an eight-hour grilling of Wang Fu, Siwei's
chairman. Major accounting problems had been unearthed at Siwei
headquarters in the gritty Chinese city of Zhengzhou. Two months
later, on Jan. 18, 2013, Caterpillar said it had discovered
"deliberate, multi-year, coordinated accounting misconduct" at
Siwei.
Wang was sacked. Caterpillar took a non-cash goodwill
impairment charge of $580 million - 86 percent of the value of
the deal. The company says it was caught unaware by the problems
at Siwei and only discovered them in November 2012, five months
after the deal closed.
A Reuters review of hundreds of pages of public documents,
as well as interviews with former employees, board members,
bankers and advisers, reveals a more complex story. Accounting
problems were rampant at Siwei before Caterpillar bought it. Yet
at multiple junctures, Caterpillar chose to ignore existing or
potential problems and push ahead with the deal.
A year and a half after directors of the Peoria,
Illinois-based company signed off on the deal, it has become a
case study in how a foreign company with decades of experience
in China can still flounder in that market. It also shows how
willing some multinationals are to accept risks they might
otherwise avoid to establish themselves in the world's
second-largest economy.
The deal has triggered legal action against Caterpillar. In
May, Caterpillar announced it had settled a dispute with Siwei's
controlling shareholder, owned by an heir to the Crown Worldwide
logistics company fortune and the former head of the American
Chamber of Commerce in Beijing. Four shareholder suits filed in
the United States in Caterpillar's home state of Illinois are
continuing.
Meanwhile, Siwei has foundered. Former employees told
Reuters that as of September, the company had no new orders in
2013, and it had fired or furloughed about half of its
workforce.
Siwei's former CEO, Wang, says his books were a mess but he
committed no wrongdoing.
"We were a legend in the industry," Wang, 52, told Reuters,
in his first media interview since the announcement of the
write-off. Wang is now pursuing a second act: He has launched a
new company with a nearly identical name in the same business.
He has yet to build a factory, but says he can take Siwei's old
customers when he does.
BECOMING A CHINESE MANUFACTURER
When it bought Siwei, Caterpillar had been doing business in
China for more than 30 years. It had amassed 20,000 China
employees, dozens of manufacturing, research, logistics and
parts centers and a broad dealer network. It had nine new
facilities under construction, and had just completed the $8.8
billion purchase of Bucyrus, a mining and earth-moving company
with significant China operations.
When former Chinese president Hu Jintao dined with a group
of American businessmen in 2011, Caterpillar Chief Executive
Doug Oberhelman was included.
But the company was slow to ramp up production of
construction machinery in China and lost out on market share as
a result, says Anthony Farmer, a former executive at
Caterpillar. It didn't want to make the same mistake in coal
mining equipment.
China's coal industry is the largest in the world, but it
also insular. Local companies, particularly state-owned
enterprises, prefer locally made products, said Farmer, now at
construction and mining consultancy Millton Group.
Siwei was attractive. It once was state-owned, but no
longer. That, and the fact that it was listed in Hong Kong -
under the name of ERA - made it much easier for a foreign
company to buy.
Moreover, the roof supports it made - spatula-like hydraulic
arms that keep underground coal mines from collapsing - were
lucrative, since 80 percent of China's mines are underground.
Siwei retained close ties to the government. In 2012 alone,
it was visited twice by the Communist Party leader of Zhengzhou.
AMERICAN CONNECTIONS
Adding to the appeal, Siwei also had three high-profile
investors with American ties.
Li Rubo, an American-trained mining engineer and an early
Siwei investor, had arranged mining deals in Russia and Mongolia
- sensitive undertakings that would have required political
connections.
Emory Williams, an American business associate of Li, was a
major shareholder and chairman of Siwei's parent. He had
invested in a Beijing concrete business back in the mid-1990s.
The son of a former senior Sears executive, Williams had also
served as chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in
Beijing. And along with Li, he had founded another Chinese
mining company recently sold to another American mining
equipment maker.
The third investor was Jimmy Thompson. He was Li Rubo's
son-in-law - and the son of billionaire Jim Thompson, who
founded Crown Worldwide, the transport, relocation and storage
giant.
Li and Williams were part of the reason Caterpillar felt
comfortable with the acquisition, several people with direct
knowledge of the situation said.
"They provided loans, they helped finance the company," one
of those people said.
Beyond that, their influence was limited. "The show was run
out of Zhengzhou on a day-to-day basis. Unfortunately, they [Li
and Williams] were further away from the business than I had
expected," that person said. "Our reliance on them was the blind
leading the blind."
Li, Thompson and Williams declined to comment for this
story.
PROJECT SEQUOIA
Steve Wunning, the Peoria-based president of Caterpillar's
mining equipment division, Resource Industries, and then-Chief
Financial Officer, Ed Rapp, pitched the idea of buying Siwei to
the company's board of directors in October 2011. It was
codenamed "Project Sequoia." The board expressed support for the
strategy, according to court documents filed in the United
States.
The first sign of trouble surfaced quickly. On Nov. 7, 2011,
the board received a two-page memo explaining that Siwei would
need an immediate $50 million loan for working capital. Excerpts
of the memo were contained in the court documents.
The memo explained that Siwei's customers weren't paying
what they owed. It also noted Siwei hadn't made overtime
payments to its workers and didn't hold operating permits
required by Chinese regulations. Fixing these and other issues,
the memo said, would cost CAT as much as $30 million.
The board was unfazed. That same day, the directors voted
for the acquisition, authorising the purchase of Siwei for up to
$964 million. It would be the biggest foreign machinery
acquisition in Hong Kong or China since the country opened up
for business in 1978. The board also authorised the loan for
working capital.
Four months later, in March 2012, the board received another
memo signaling trouble at Siwei, court documents showed. The
company had missed its 2011 financial targets, and its parent
company, ERA, was going to report a $2 million loss rather than
a $16 million profit. Wunning also told the board that Siwei's
average receivables had grown to an extraordinary 371 days,
according to filings in connection to the court case.
Corporate filings show the amount owed to Siwei by customers
had risen 58 percent per year since 2008, overtaking total sales
in 2011. Some 90 percent of those debts were overdue when
Caterpillar launched its bid.
Mining equipment companies typically finance at least part
of their customers' purchases. However, once accounts are more
than 90 days old, they are almost always disqualified from being
counted as collateral for loans. At six months, they are widely
recognized as needing to be turned over to a collection agency,
or they are written off or reserved in full, according to one of
the four shareholder suits filed in the United States. The
complaint says the receivables issue rendered Siwei's revenues
and assets "highly suspicious and most likely wholly illusory."
Unsold goods were also a problem for Siwei. At the end of
2010, the average number of days Siwei's products sat in storage
was 414, double what it was during China's economic slowdown in
2009.
NO 'RED FLAGS'
Caterpillar spokesman Jim Dugan said the company would not
comment directly on matters of "pending litigation."
But he said Siwei's accounting problems were unrelated to
the profit warning and other issues the company found during its
due diligence of the acquisition.
"The Siwei accounting issues that led to the goodwill
impairment charge involved Siwei's falsification of its books,"
Dugan said in an email. "Therefore, Siwei's profit warning and
failure to meet its 2011 targets, the $50 million working
capital loan to Siwei, and other issues that came up in the
course of Caterpillar's diligence were not 'red flags' as to the
accounting fraud."
The news release announcing Caterpillar's tender offer went
out on June 6, 2012.
Documents produced for one of the Illinois court cases show
that Caterpillar's board of directors did not ask for the
results of the due diligence investigation, which ran from about
September 2011 until June 2012. The board also did not look into
whether Siwei's financial problems had been resolved. And it did
not adjust the offer price, the documents indicate.
Siwei had been focused almost entirely on gaining market
share. Getting customers to actually pay their bills came to
seem like an afterthought, former executives told Reuters.
"They would take orders without down payments, so they had
to finance the whole thing," said a person with direct
involvement with Siwei. The point "was to try to get market
share." This person added: "These were all things we felt we
could fix once we were on board."
Caterpillar was so bullish on China, it may have been
willing to overlook some of Siwei's problems, former insiders
say.
"There was also a lot of euphoria. We were really going to
dominate. Not only in mining but also in China," the person
said, and old China hands Williams, Li and Thompson would help.
"Obviously it was too much, and we got burned."
LEGEND IN THE INDUSTRY
At first, Wang Fu was equally exuberant about the deal.
Siwei's former CEO is a native of the northeastern Chinese
province of Liaoning with nearly 30 years experience in the
machinery industry. His first job out of college in 1984 was
with the state-owned company from which Siwei would eventually
be spun out in 2003.
In Siwei's first year of operation after the spinoff, sales
were less than 20 million yuan. Growth came quickly amid China's
insatiable hunger for coal. By 2011, revenue approached 2
billion yuan ($500 million).
On June 8, 2012, two days after the acquisition was
completed, Caterpillar executives addressed Siwei's first
post-merger board meeting in Zhengzhou. They pledged to preserve
Siwei's culture and way of doing business.
Wang says he was inspired. Siwei would retain independence,
but be able to draw upon the experience and expertise of its new
Fortune 500 parent.
The excitement faded quickly. Accounts of what went wrong,
why and how, now diverge completely in Peoria and Zhengzhou.
In the interview, Wang said he knew Siwei's accounting
methodology was bad, and its finance team too inexperienced to
make improvements. He said as CEO, his primary concern had been
chasing market share. "Better to have market share than to solve
every single problem and lose the market." But his finance team,
he said, couldn't keep up as the firm grew and orders poured in.
Wang said he was proactive about the accounting problems. He
raised it two or three times at Siwei board meetings, he said,
hoping Caterpillar's more experienced finance team could help.
He said the board gave him half a year to resolve the issue.
Caterpillar denies that. Spokesman Dugan said Wang never
brought the issue up and said Siwei's accounting problems -
including the existence of a second set of books - were only
discovered in November 2012, after Caterpillar found inventory
discrepancies.
Wang says there was no second set of accounting books.
THE GAME IS UP
Wang said he mobilized employees in finance, sales,
manufacturing and technology to dig into the accounting issues
following the acquisition. At the time, Wang said, nobody knew
exactly how bad things were.
By October 2012, Wang found that costs were sometimes
allocated to incorrect projects. Other times, the company had
simply not capitalized costs, or had accounted for them
improperly on Siwei's balance sheet. Siwei had also
double-booked some sales, which led to inventory discrepancies.
At the same time, however, by Wang's estimates, the
company's income had been underreported by about 170 million
yuan because it had under-valued equipment made in-house.
Caterpillar spokesman Dugan said this account was not
accurate, but did not respond to specific questions about
whether Caterpillar had written off too much. Requests to
interview Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Oberhelman were declined.
In the months to follow, Wang's relationship with
Caterpillar soured. Every decision, it seemed to Wang, had to go
through Caterpillar's lawyers, and Wang said he rarely
interacted with senior Caterpillar executives.
At the end of Wang's marathon grilling by Caterpillar
attorneys on Nov. 16, the day of the awards ceremony in Hong
Kong, the attorneys concluded there had been mismanagement but
no fraud, Wang said.
Two months later, Wang says he was told to drop by
Caterpillar's China headquarters in Beijing at the tail end of a
business trip. Company lawyers fired him, he says, and refused
to answer his questions.
The written notice said: "Your misconduct and serious
dereliction of duty have caused severe damage to the company.
You have also seriously violated company rules."
Since Caterpillar bought Siwei, it has had no new orders for
hydraulic roof supports, two former employees with knowledge of
customer accounts said.
The number of working employees fell to about 1,900 in
September from about 4,300 at the start of the year, one former
office employee said. Four other former employees corroborated
the scope of the cuts.
Wang feels Caterpillar never had a "comprehensive
understanding" of Siwei's financial situation and believes he
was the scapegoat.
"It looks like it is precisely to justify and cover up a
dereliction of duty by their so-called elite teams that an
easily discovered management issue is labeled as deliberate,
intentional fraud," he said.
Caterpillar stands by its allegation of fraud. And it is
trying to open a new era at the company it acquired.
On Nov. 8 it announced the company name had been changed to
Caterpillar (Zhengzhou) Ltd. The Siwei brand, it said, would be
phased out.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch and Clare Baldwin. Additional
reporting by Alina Selyukh. Editing by Bill Powell and Bill
Tarrant.)